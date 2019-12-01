PTI suspends Hamid Khan’s membership

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suspended its senior leader Hamid Khan’s membership on Sunday and sent a show-cause notice to the lawyer for issuing statements against the party’s policy.

The notice accused Hamid Khan of “violating party discipline and party constitution”. It said that Khan made “fake”, “false” and frivolous allegations against the party.

He has been told to explain his position in writing within seven days. “In the meanwhile, till the final decision of your instant inquiry, your basic membership of party shall remain suspended with immediate effect,” the notice said.