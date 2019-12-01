PINPOINT: PMLQ – the far better choice

Former prime minister, Pakistan Muslim League (Q) President and political stalwart, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, is surely the only political personality who feels the political pulse best of all other politicians in the country. The veteran feels the pulse of the masses correctly. He always addresses the miseries of the deprived. Former deputy prime minister, Chaudhry Pervaiz Ilahi, is known as the best administrator in Punjab. being the biggest province in population with resources, Punjab remains a politically deciding factor. Perhaps, the PTI is politically barren in Punjab, which is probably why it could not find dynamic leadership here. Unanimously agreed, Punjab has produced Shahbaz Sharif and Ilahi as great administrators and strong politicians. In the present circumstances, Ilahi is a matchless choice to run the business of politically and economically descending Punjab.

PML (Q) needs to take a political step forward to play a positive role in good governance. Though as a speaker, the seasoned politician is running the House quite successfully yet he can deliver more charismatically as Punjab CM. Ilahi is worth more than the Punjab Assembly Speaker.

If governed by the same present leadership of the PTI, Punjab will not pay back the ruling party in the next general election at all. The crime rate in almost all the districts of Punjab has gone very high because of the political influence in police and revenue department. Chanting the slogan of “change,” MNAs and MPAs of the PTI, with a bleak exception, are found influencing officers of the revenue department, patwaris and SHOs.

With a nominal exception, most of the duty-bound officers surrender their legal framework and commit disorder and injustice. Because of injustice and encouragement of the criminals by the politicians of the ruling party, robberies, kidnapping, rapes, murders and illegal grabbing of government as well as personal lands have distorted the peace of the province. In all police stations, investigation officers openly demand bribes.

MNAs and MPAs refuge and shelter criminals. This way, the government itself is involved in promoting crime and injustice in the country. Resultantly, rightful people are being deprived of their rights. The political party responsible for providing justice is obstructing justice in the country, especially in Punjab. Narcotics and raw poisonous wine are being manufactured and sold fearlessly and openly. Police and excise department know all this yet stay quite. Land mafias, with the help of patwaris, are involved in grabbing lands of the government and the masses. I have come across a particular case of illegal occupation of my land in Mianchannu by the politically-influenced land mafia. My words are not hearsay at all. In other matters, I have found officers of police and revenue department upright, honest and dutiful.

Punjab has never been a paradise but it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t worth a living place. Only commitment, honesty and excellent governance can attain these high objectives. Life, honour and property can be protected only with the provision of justice and zero political influence in police and revenue proceedings.

Satisfactory governance and the rule of law can only make it possible. One-and-half-year rule of the PTI proves that Punjab has politically gone far from the hands of the PTI rulers because of injustices and irregularities. What to talk about Sindh, Balouchistan and KP, lawlessness and injustice seem to prevail in Punjab.

The only way to address this torrential and alarming situation of governance in Punjab is to hand it to the politically strong and capable PML(Q) leader, Chaudhry Pervaiz Ilahi. He knows how to grab the grabbers of the lands. He knows how to keep the revenue department and police stations away from the unconstitutional and illegal influence of members of the assembly.

The political party responsible for providing justice is obstructing justice in the country, especially in Punjab

The same model of governance will have to be followed by the CMs of other provinces. Governance in KP also carries a big question mark. This province is important because of Afghanistan and CPEC. Undoubtedly, our armed forces have very successfully controlled terrorism and lawlessness.

For the attainment of peace, the role of armed forces is commendable. Their services and sacrifices should be acknowledged accordingly. Recently, the US has poked its nose in the CPEC and its matters. Both China and Pakistan have categorically retaliated and condemned its intervention. The CPEC is the economic jugular vein of Pakistan.

Pakistan needs to be very strong in KP as the future of the gigantic project is concerned. Because of different cultures and circumstances, the KP Governor’s role has always been very important here. PML (Q) maintains a very strong relationship with China. This is why next month, with the consent of PML(Q) President, Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, PML(Q) Central Senior Vice President Muhammad Yousaf Khan Hoti is going to visit honourable the foreign minister of China to show him solidarity and cooperation. In China, top Chinese official, Zhao Lijian, and Ambassador Excellency, Yao Jing, are looking forward to this high-level meeting. Here, in KP, a highly-educated, politically strong and influential politician is needed as governor.

Factually speaking, the pearl of the royal family of Hoti and grandson of former KP governor, Abdul Ghafoor Khan Hoti, Muhammad Yousaf Khan Hoti seems to be the right choice for governorship. Having a very strong political background in KP, he can positively influence and control the matters of CPEC in KP. China will also be comfortable to see him as the governor of KP because of his meritorious capabilities. If the president and the premier decide to induct Hoti as KP Governor, the CPEC issue will be in a safe zone. Because of his family’s political influence, his governorship in KP will also make Balouchistan-related CPEC matters comfortable. With the blessing of Chaudhry Pervaiz Ilahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, he is reorganising and restructuring the PML(Q) quite briskly. Moreover, he is turning annoyed political figures friendly with new zeal and zest. Being pearl of the Hotis, Yousaf Hoti is blessed with political and diplomatic potential. To address the CPEC-related matters and merged agencies in KP, the top leadership of the PTI and the PML(Q) need to benefit from his gorgeous potential and political influence. The political ally of the PTI triangle of the top leadership of PML (Q), Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhary Pervaiz Ilahi and Muhammad Yousaf Khan Hoti can show a clear and successful difference of governance.

The writer is a columnist, political analyst and an author of several books based in Islamabad