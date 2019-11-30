Shehbaz proposes three names for CEC post

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan recommending three names for the post of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Shehbaz Sharif has proposed the names of Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jaleel Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar for the appointment of the chief of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“It is my earnest hope that the merit of these persons will be appreciated for urgent consideration in accordance with the law. Should you require any additional information/clarification, this can be made available forthwith,” the letter read.

The incumbent CEC retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza will say farewell to his office on December 6.

The letter, which is dated November 25, was dispatched to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat on Friday night according to a PML-N’s spokesperson.

“The Prime Minister shall in consultation with the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, forward three names for appointment of the Commissioner to a Parliamentary Committee for hearing and confirmation of any one person.”

“Consultative process required under the above provision should have been initiated by [the prime minister] much earlier,” it read.

“However, in an attempt to avoid possible discontinuity in the functioning of the ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan), which is a constitutional body, I am taking the initiative after a long wait with a hope to hear from you,” Shehbaz said in the letter.

“I would strongly urge that this time we must endeavor to avoid any such impasse by making serious, sincere and genuine effort to evolve a consensus,” the letter said.

Jilani is a diplomat who has served as the ambassador to the United States and foreign secretary. He currently serves as a senior director at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies.

Tarar is a member of the Federal Public Service Commission and has served as a secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry IT and Telecom and Cabinet Division.

Khosa is a retired civil servant who served as a federal secretary. He is also the brother of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa.

Shehbaz said he had written multiple letters to PM Khan about the appointment of the two members from Balochistan and Sindh. He urged that they must both make “serious, sincere and genuine efforts to evolve a consensus” on the issue.

Fawad Chaudhry expressed hopes that the federal government and the opposition to make consensus over CEC position. He was commenting over the names suggested by the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, for CEC position in his letter sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

Fawad Chaudhry said that all three names recommended by Shehbaz Sharif are reliable and both sides will soon decide upon one names.

A PML-N member, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, filed a petition in court challenging their appointments. He has argued that the appointments were a direct violation of the Constitution, adding that the notification issued on August 22 should be “blacklisted”.