First transatlantic ‘narco sub’ carrying ‘tonnes of cocaine’ captured off Spanish coast

Spanish authorities have captured what is believed to be the first ever narco submarine to cross the Atlantic Ocean.Law enforcement estimate they have confiscated three tons of cocaine worth upwards of $121 million from the 65-foot vessel, which was intercepted Sunday in the northwestern region of Galicia, Spain. The winding Galician coast, with secluded inlets and isolated beaches, has long been used by smugglers bringing cocaine by sea from South America into Europe.Two Ecuador members of the three-person crew were arrested by police after they scuttled the vessel. The third man, who is Spanish, is currently on the run. Sources close to the investigation said the groups behind this shipment must be ‘big, since just the submarine itself must have cost around $2.7 million.’Spanish authorities said it was the first time a submarine had been found to be used in drug trafficking in the country. Police divers pulled out one package of cocaine from the vessel Monday. Spanish police tracked the vessel in coordination with international police, who reportedly learned of the submarine’s route after it stopped off the coast of Portugal.