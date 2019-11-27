Azhar Ali reveals batting plan for 2nd test against Australia

Test captain Azhar Ali has explained star batsman Babar Azam’s recent march up the batting order, which is set to go up another notch higher in the upcoming second and final Test against Australia.

Babar, who opens the batting for Pakistan in the two shorter formats, used to bat at number six in Tests under former head coach Mickey Arthur.

He was promoted from sixth to fifth in the first Test against Australia last week, and rumour has it that in the final Test he would bat at number four.