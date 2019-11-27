Pakistan’s bond market witnesses something unprecedented in the World

Global investors have piled $642.5 million into local-currency bonds this month alone, more than what they invested in the debt in the past four years, according to central-bank data going back to 2015.

Interest in the nation’s bonds has surged this year as the State Bank of Pakistan more than doubled its policy rate to 13.25 per cent, the highest in Asia, over 10 meetings to help stabilize the economy.

That, along with government efforts to improve public finances with support from the International Monetary Fund, has boosted the allure of the notes as the world’s pool of negative-yielding debt deepened, as per the reports.