Govt amends laws to give extension to Gen Bajwa

The federal cabinet on Tuesday unanimously approved an amendment in Rule 255 of the Army Regulations, adding a provision for extension in tenure of the chief of army staff.

The cabinet also gave consent to moving a new summary for three-year extension in the service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to President Dr Arif Alvi under the amended rules, withdrawing the earlier summary, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood told a press conference here.

Flanked by Minster for Railways Sheikh Rasheed and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar, Mehmood said the decision to the effect has been taken to keep consistency in the policies on security matters in the wake of extraordinary circumstances in the country. Briefing the media about the decisions made by the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said it is the prerogative of the prime minister to appoint army chief for another three years term under Article 243 of the constitution. It is not a new practice as general Ashfaq Pervaiz Kiani had also been given extension in his tenure as army chief, he added.

According to the minister, it also the prime minister’s prerogative to decide whether the prevailing conditions merit giving an extension to the army chief. He said the decision for Gen Bajwa’s extension was taken in view of ‘extraordinary circumstances’ in the region, and also cited India’s move to attack Balakot by crossing the Line of Control earlier this year in this regard. “In addition, there is increased firing at the LoC, India has imposed an indefinite curfew in occupied Kashmir, there is fear of a false-flag operation being staged by India and India has threatened to block Pakistan’s water,” he said.

“Besides the regional situation, the prime minister’s decision was influenced by the need to maintain continuity in the army command and Gen Bajwa’s services to the nation,” he added.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said during the cabinet meeting, Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem voluntarily resigned from his office to appear before the Supreme Court to plead the case for extension given to General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the prime minister accepted his resignation. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its all allied parties have unanimously supported the prime minister’s decision to give extension to Gen Bajwa.

He also appeared to respond to Chief Justice Khosa’s observation that out of 25 cabinet members, only 11 had approved the extension. He said the rules and procedure of the cabinet are very clear that if a member does not say ‘no’ to a summary shared through circulation, then his opinion is taken as ‘positive’.

To a query, Shehzad Akbar said Farogh Naseem may rejoin his office after the case is decided by the Supreme Court. He said Naseem has ‘voluntarily’ resigned from his office because he cannot represent the government in the case being a federal minister.

Naseem belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), a coalition partner of the ruling PTI.

Separately, Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umer said that General Qamar Javed Bajwa is the most capable person for national security, peace and civilian supremacy. Keeping in view the extraordinary situation in Kashmir and the region, there was dire need to take decision regarding extension for General Bajwa, he said while talking to a private TV channel.

To a question about extension, he said there had been examples in America as well. “The apex court has expressed objection on modus operandi and we have prepared the summery to present the stance of the government regarding the matter of extension of army chief,” he stated. “The government respects the verdict and we do not want to implicate ourselves in legal terms,” he said.

Asad said the prime minister holds the discretionary powers under the constitution. Under Article 243, he said, the prime minister can take the decision regarding the extension of army chief.