High treason case: LHC accepts Musharraf’s plea against impending verdict

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday removed its objections against a plea filed by former president Pervez Musharraf seeking the court’s intervention in stopping the special court from announcing its reserved verdict in the high treason case against the former army chief.

During the hearing, LHC’s Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi accepted the petition and sought replies from the federal government and the ministry of interior by November 28, the day the special court is set to announce its verdict. The judge also directed the federal government and related officials to appear before the court on the same date.

Musharraf, in his plea, has appealed to the court that in view of the Supreme Court’s verdict, the hearing should be held again. He has also appealed to the court that the notification issued by the special court should be suspended, adding that an independent medical board be formed to determine the health of the former president.

On Monday, the court had raised objections against the petition and directed the former president’s lawyer to submit a detailed response on Tuesday. The LHC had questioned whether the plea falls under its jurisdiction as the former president is a resident of Islamabad. The court had also said that the case is with the Supreme Court and under the circumstances the petitioner should reach out to the apex court.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of miscellaneous petitions seeking to halt the special court verdict in high treason case against Musharraf. A three-judge bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

The interior ministry has appealed to the IHC to halt the special court from announcing the final verdict on November 28. Justice Athar Minallah during the hearing remarked that the court will only hear the petition of the ministry of interior. Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti informed the bench details of constitution of the prosecution team in 2013. “Do you know the Supreme Court orders,” the bench questioned the AAG. “You are representing the federal government, you should be aware of the facts of the case,” the court said.

The bench asked the representative of the interior ministry to read the relevant decision of the Supreme Court. “I have just received the case file,” the AAG responded. “The additional attorney general is unaware of the facts of the case, call someone who knows the background of the case, a representative from the ministry of law and justice who knows the case,” the chief justice said. The court then summoned the Secretary Law and Justice in person with the record on Wednesday (today) and adjourned the hearing.

Separately, a petition seeking completion of trial against Musharraf and announcement of high treason case’s reserved verdict on the decided date was filed in Supreme Court on Tuesday. The plea, submitted by Lahore High Court (LHC) Bar Association, stated that the apex court has already given clear instructions to the trial court to conclude the case as early as possible. The federal government is creating hurdles in smooth proceedings of the case, it added. The petition further requested the apex court to issue directives for implementation of its April 2019 judgment. “The special court is violating SC’s order by not completing the trial against Pervez Musharraf,” it asserted.