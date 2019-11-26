Imran meets Prince Sultan, expresses gratitude for Saudi economic support

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s economic support to Pakistan and the initiatives which were underway to build a stronger economic relationship between the two countries.

The prime minister was talking to Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud who called on him, PM Office media wing in a press release said. The Saudi Prince is visiting Pakistan in connection with his charity projects in Islamabad.

The prime minister also underscored that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were unique and based on shared religion, culture and history. The prime minister highlighted the tourism and economic potential of Pakistan and noted the macro-economic improvements, achieved by the government including the current account surplus.

He apprised Prince Sultan about the gross human rights violations by India in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), especially the inhuman lockdown of over 8 million people for more than one hundred days. He said the international community should stand with the innocent Kashmiris in their just struggle. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Food Security Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood were also present during the meeting. The prime minister appreciated the contributions of the Saudi royal family for the welfare work in Pakistan. He lauded the progress made by Saudi Arabia under the wise leadership of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud highlighted the close affinity between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and deeply appreciated the role played by Pakistani professionals, especially doctors and engineers in the progress and development of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Sultan underscored the need for Islamic Ummah to better understand its cultural and religious heritage and to project it to remove misperceptions about Islam. The prime minister also underscored the importance of effective counter-narrative and concerted efforts to combat Islamophobia.

He underlined the need for greater engagement of the youth in this process and enhancing their pride in the history as well as achievements of the Islamic civilization. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that since exports’ augmentation had a vital role in the improvement of economy, the facilitation of exporters and addressing their problems were among the government’s foremost priorities. Expressing these views while chairing a meeting of the government’s economic team, he said the exporters should be provided hassle-free payment of refunds.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Energy Umar Ayub, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar, Chairman of Board of Investment (BOI) Syed Zubair Gilani, former Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Governor State Bank Reza Baqir, Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi and senior officers.

The meeting discussed in detail matters relating to refunds of businessmen, promotion of construction sector particularly the progress on the construction of five million housing units for the low income people across the country and the launching of “Food Bank” programme in cooperation with a non-governmental welfare organization Akhuwat. Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Chairman of FBR Shabbar Zaidi briefed the meeting about the measures regarding the refunds to the exporters.

The prime minister referred to the complaints of some business circle regarding the new system of refunds and said measures should be taken for immediate redressal of these complaints.

He said the business community should be facilitated by all means to get them fully aware of the new system of refunds.

Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider while briefing the meeting about the promotion of construction sector especially the progress on housing programme for low income people said a considerable progress had been made in that respect. He expressed the hope that the first project consisting of 15,000 units under the housing programme would be formally launched very soon and the construction of housing units at least in three provinces would be started by the end of December.

Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen briefed the meeting about the “Food Bank” Programme initiated in cooperation with a non-governmental welfare organization Akhuwat.

Under the programme, Akhuwat would collect the additional food from different homes, hotels and marriage halls, and provide the deserving people on their doorsteps. The programme would be initially started from Lahore in partnership with 100 restaurants. The collected food would be supplied free of charge to the registered homes and deserving people in Kachai Abadis as well as at various points including the railway stations, bus stands, hospitals and other places. The meeting was told that during the first three months, the food would be supplied to 20,000 people and the number would be raised gradually. Welcoming the “Food Bank” programme, the prime minister said since the programme was in line with the government’s vision and welfare activities, the government would cooperate in the provision of monthly expenditures as well as the required resources for the launching of this programme.