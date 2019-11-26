Adnan’s ton puts Southern Punjab in strong position

KARACHI: A superb unbeaten hundred from Adnan Akmal and an incisive three-wicket spell from Zia-ul-Haq allowed Southern Punjab to take control of their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round-nine match against Sindh on day two at the National Stadium on Tuesday. Wicket keeper-batsman and number two among the Akmal brothers, Adnan stroked his way to 107 runs from 152 balls with 14 fours, his second century of the season. Adnan’s other two brothers, Kamran and Umar had scored hundreds for Central Punjab last week against Sindh at the same venue. It was Adnan’s innings and his ninth wicket partnership of 66 runs with Umaid Asif (37 from 54 balls) that allowed Southern Punjab to declare their first innings on a massive 517 for nine after lunch. Resuming on 344 for five this morning, Southern lost Agha Salman in the first over to pacer, Anwer Ali who finished with impressive figures of 5 for 75 from 25 overs.

Adnan who resumed on 36, however, stayed calm and found an able partner in his captain, Bilawal Bhatti who scored 45 from 65 balls with six fours and a six. Their partnership subdued the Sindh attack and the ninth wicket stand meant Southern were in the driving seat.

When Sindh came out to bat they were in immediate trouble as left-arm pacer, Zia-ul-Haq bowled beautifully on what appeared an otherwise batting pitch as he got the ball to move late away from the right handers and combined with Adnan Akmal in three dismissals. At 34 for three, Sindh were in dire trouble but left-handers, Saad Ali (56 from 94 balls with seven fours) and experienced Fawad Alam (60 from 101 balls with seven fours) produced an unbroken stand of 108 runs to ensure there was no more damage. When stumps were called Sindh were 142 for three.

Scores in brief:

Southern Punjab 517 for 9 declared, 133.3 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 133, Adnan Akmal 107 not out, Sohaib Maqsood 81; Anwer Ali 5-75, Hassan Khan 2-110) VS Sindh 142 for 3, 44 overs (Fawad Alam 60 not out, Saad Ali 56 not out; Zia-ul-Haq 3-49).