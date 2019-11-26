Mehwish wishes brother Danish a very happy birthday

Actress and humanitarian Mehwish Hayat sent love, respect and prayers to her brother Danish Hayat who celebrated his birthday on Monday.

The actor also shared some memorable pictures with her elder brother in an Instagram post.

“I smile because you are my brother and I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it. You are one of my true heroes. Steady and sensible where I am impulsive and emotional,” Hayat said in the post that also carried multiple pictures of the siblings.

The ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ actress further said, “Thank you for being there for me through all life’s ups and downs. I could not have possibly achieved half of what I have done without you by my side and your undying support in everything I do. I’ve been blessed to have you in my life. You’re my pal, my buddy, my rock and my best friend too. I know how fiercely protective you are of your little sister. Your amazing sense of humour, your wit, intelligence and talent never fails to amaze me.”

After heaping praise on her brother, the actress concluded her post with a funny warning. “Danish can be very nice but like the Hulk, mess with him and you’ll find that he can turn into a Big Green Monster! A very happy birthday to you. May you have a 1,000 more. Love you to infinity!”