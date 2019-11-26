Adnan Siddiqui is all praise for Humayun Saeed following viral ‘Mere Pass Tum Ho’ slap scene

Actor and producer Adnan Siddiqui, currently essaying the role of Shehwar, in ‘Meray Pass Tum Ho’ thanked Humayun Saeed for the natural slap sequence in the latest episode.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the actor posted a video giving due credit to his co-actor who plays the role of Danish (Humayun Saeed), for getting the best reaction out of him in the slap sequence.

“Thank you Humayun for the impromptu thapparr that has created a ripple effect. The way you hit me got the best reaction out of me,” he wrote.

He also quoted a famous dialogue from the ‘Dabangg’ series, that is truly apt for the situation. “Thapparr se dar nahi lagta sahib, pyar se lagta hai,” he says. We wonder if this Shehwar indirectly conveying his message to Danish.

He also quoted a famous dialogue from the ‘Dabangg’ series, that is truly apt for the situation. ‘Thapparr se dar nahi lagta sahib, pyar se lagta hai,’ he says. We wonder if this Shehwar indirectly conveying his message to Danish

Earlier, on Monday, Humayun had praised the show’s villain for taking the slap so naturally.

In the scene, Danish barged in Shehwaar’s office and slapped him for threatening to take the legal route if the former doesn’t let Rumi meet his mother, Mehwish (Ayeza Khan). The young child lives in boarding school, following the divorce of his parents.

The story of the drama revolves around Mehwish who has left her husband Danish for his boss Shehwar because he is wealthy.