PM chairs emergency cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet here at the PM Office on Tuesday.

The meeting took up the agenda related to development projects and other issues of importance, the PM Office said.

The cabinet will be required to approve the summary granting the army chief another extension for three years.

The development comes a few hours after the Supreme Court of Pakistan suspended the notification granting General Bajwa an extension of three years as army chief.

Pakistan Supreme Court’s three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard petition against the extension in the tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa today (Nov 26)).

Jurists Foundation through Riaz Hanif Rahi has filed a petition urging to declare the extension null and void, and illegal. The counsel made the federal government as respondent.

In August last, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved three-year extension in the tenure of General Bajwa. “General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure,” a notification issued from the Prime Minister’s Office had said.