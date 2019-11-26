Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, November 26, 2019


MPA Amin Khan dancing with Hareem Shah: Video goes viral

Dancing video of MPA Amin Khan with Hareem Shah goes viral

Web Desk

In the latest video, the TikTok star Hareem Shah is seen dancing with a Pakistan Muslim League-N MPA from Gilgit-Baltistan, Muhammad Ameen on Tuesday.

 


Social media users have criticized Hareem Shah for arranging and attending dance parties.

The video is said to have been shot at a local hotel where a banner shows her name written over it.

A man said to be MPA’s friend, is seen showering Hareem Shah and Amin with currency notes.

Submit a Comment