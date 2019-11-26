Iran on the brink of a real revolution

Angered, disillusioned and fueled with the fire to propel social change; Iranians took to the streets last Friday. An estimated 87,000 people assembled to protest a dramatic increase in gasoline prices amid an economic crisis that is yet unprecedented in the nation’s history. As is the tradition, a staggering 100 were killed in a brutal crackdown by the Pasdaran-e-Inqilab, a paramilitary force that has since the 1979 revolution, both sanctified and enforced the repressive legal codes of the state. This was quickly followed by a nation-wide internet blackout, obscuring the specificities of the protests and virtually cutting off civilians from the rest of the world. Although short of a movement, the November protests are only one chapter in the people’s quest for democratization and the loosening of the cultural, economic and social restrictions imposed on all dimensions of life in Iran. While these protests primarily targeted the hyperinflation of oil prices, they represent a longstanding aversion to the authoritarian apparatus that has characterized Iranian polity since the revolution.

The months leading to the 1979 Islamic Revolution witnessed a bold Ayatollah Khomeini, lobbying for political freedom, social justice and the equitable distribution of wealth and income. Iranians had come to equate the Occident with Pahlavi’s exclusionary and elitist government. It was believed that Khomeini would deliver on his promises of making Iran selfsufficient and bridge the gross disparities in wealth seen during Pahlavi’s regime. He became the face of the anti-imperialist movement, consolidating support from Iran’s intellectuals, students and the working classes who were already engaged in collective action against Pahlavi’s dictatorship. The democratic vision that these individuals sought to actualize went down the drain the second Khomeini came into power. He elevated the clergy to high positions in the government and devised a structure that featured few if any democratic elements; the Supreme Leader’s constitutional powers far exceeded those of the elected parliament, whose mandate and occupancy was severely restricted by the new elite class of clergymen. The clergy meticulously fostered the myth of a perpetual-state-of-emergency, guising despotism under religiosity, revoking quite radically the cultural and social liberties that Iran had enjoyed in the two decades preceding the revolution.

Although the Islamic Republic’s religious elite managed mitigating its ideological and political conflicts in the first ten years after the revolution, conflict inevitably emerged. The conservatives attempted to narrow the polity by eliminating opposing factions, not anticipating dissent. Throttled under the weight of internal challenges, the Republic took it upon itself to suppress Iran’s secular dissidents. A tyrannical fist clamped down on protests, with as many as eighty dissidents disappearing during President Rafsanjani’s two terms. The political repression, severe corruption and far-from-actualized promises of the revolution shaped up a new set of conflicts by the end of the Republic’s third decade. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, elected president in the 2005 election, fervently suppressed civil liberties, politicizing social and cultural issues and inadvertently mobilizing a reformist faction who challenged his victory in the 2009 presidential election. A substantial part of the opposition organized as the Green Movement, claiming election fraud and questioning the outcome of the election. Protests erupted in every major city and persisted for twenty months; the people unwavering in their opposition to the regime that had betrayed all promises of freedom. Popular slogans and the scale of demonstrations revealed that the people no longer believed it was possible to achieve structural changes in the economic and political arena within the Islamic framework.

Students protesting the closure of reformist newspapers chanted, “The people are miserable! The clerics are acting like Gods”. A despotic spell of executions followed, alarmed conservatives threw protestors in prison and their leaders under house arrest, in an attempt to disband the opposition.

The supreme leader authorized the dissolution of reformist parties, stripping them of the right to participate in the political process. The Green Movement, though dynamic and larger-than life, could not bear the brunt of state repression.

The question we are faced with then, is whether the protests currently underway in Iran will amount to anything more than an expression of disgust and discontentment with the regime.

Can simple demonstrations tilt the direction of Irani politics, encourage reform and pave the route for democratization? Or is a violent uprooting of existing structures necessary? The answer lies in examining the intricacies of protest movements that have lobbied for greater political freedom across the globe. In South Korea, the military regime agreed to negotiate with the opposition and democratize through simple revisions in legislation. In Tunisia and Egypt however, the state was unable to reconcile with the opposition, eroding the essential link between state and society and promoting revolutionary activity. The Islamic Republic belongs to the latter category. The state has continually proved incapable of resolving the multiple contradictions and conflicts created in the wake of their political suppression and isolated itself from its most devoted support structures. A state that demands passive obedience, and enforces the law through perverse coercion cannot respond effectively to calls for effectual government.

This diminished cohesion between state and society sets the stage for a disruptive, even chaotic yet ultimately revolutionary path to democracy. The Republic is now confronted with two options—to introduce transformative reform and stick more closely to the original essence of the revolution or witness their undoing at the hands of radical forces already approaching their tipping point and opting for a far more subversive course of action. The situation in Iran has not yet reached its climax, but the recent wave of protests prove that this protracted disenfranchisement with the state will soon morph into anarchy and the inevitable demise of the state. A change in structure will come either way; it is up to the Supreme Leader and his band of despotic clergymen to decide just when and how.

Faryal Rashid is an A level student who loves literature, sociology, and international politics. She can be reached at faryalrashid825@gmail.com.