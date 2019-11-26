Pakistan challanged Indian membership at UN Security Council

At the United Nations debate on Security Council reform, Pakistan has challenged India’s qualifications for permanent or non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

While, speaking with at UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s permanent representative to United Nations Munir Akram said New Delhi is consistently violating human rights in Kashmir for a long time ostensibly and currently to more than 100 days especially– with such status a country would never become a permanent or non-permanent member in UN Security Council.

He added that minorities’ lives are not saved in India, 8 million people for over 100 days are living a pathetic life, due to Indian policies.

“The size and power of a state do not in itself, qualify it for a permanent member of the Council or other privileges within the United Nations – a United Nations which requires the sovereign equality of all states,” Munir Akram vowed.

As it has been said that G4 countries (Brazil, Germany, Japan, and India) backed India on this matter, Munir Akram without naming any G4 country said,

“At least one of the G-4 does not, in our view, qualify for membership of the Security Council, permanent or non-permanent,”

Meanwhile, on this stance of opposing India permanent membership at UN Security Council, Italy stands with Pakistan; as per both are members of Uniting for Consensus (UfC) movement– A movement developed in the 1990s in opposition to the possible expansion of permanent seats in the United Nations Security Council.

On the other hand, India’s bid for permanent membership at UNSC is apparently backed by four of the five permanent members, namely France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Leading by United Stated to make India as the permanent member at the Security Council,

“India’s long history as a leading contributor to United Nations peacekeeping mission” Former President Barak Obama once told.

The Security Council is currently composed of five permanent members including Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States, and 10 non-permanent members.