9 dead as coach falls into ditch in Buzi Top area

BUZI PASS: At least nine individuals lost their lives while 29 others were injured when a coach carrying Pakistan Navy personnel and their families from Ormara to Karachi developed a mechanical fault and fell into a deep ditch.

According to Assistant Commissioner Bela Jameel Baloch, 38 individuals, including Navy personnel and their families, were traveling from Ormara to Karachi. Traveling through the dangerous turns in the Buzi Top area, the coach developed a mechanical fault and fell into a deep ditch.

This is a developing story.