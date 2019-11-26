Figure skating has become one of the most popular sports of the Winter Olympics. Eager participation of the youth in this healthy and exciting activity is a sign of huge potential of winter sports.

Mallak Faisal Zafar, a 12-year-old girl, showcased her swift moves enthralling the audience with her performance and won her first international award in Austria.

While her parents were initially hesitant about her skating, worried she would injure herself or her academics would suffer, they began supporting her fully after they realised how passionate she was about the sport.

Over 200 participants from Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and a number of other countries competed at this popular Inter club Singles Competition for Seniors, Juniors, Advanced Novice, Intermediate Novice, Basic Novice, Cubs and Chicks.