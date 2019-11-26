Trump honours ‘hero dog’ Conan involved in Baghdadi raid

US President Donald Trump on Monday presented Conan the dog who was responsible for the raid that eventually led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“Conan is a tough cookie, and nobody’s going to mess with Conan,” the president told reporters gathered in the Rose Garden. He added, “Yet you see how beautiful and how calm he is during a situation like this. And you’re very lucky, because he’s not in a bad mood today.”

In the raid last month, Conan chased al-Baghdadi into a dead-end tunnel in his Syrian hideout, where the cornered IS leader detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and two children, according to the US account.

Conan was injured by the electric cables exposed in the detonation but seems to have made a full recovery.

“Conan was very badly hurt, as you know. They thought maybe he was not going to recover. He recovered actually very quickly and has since gone on very important raids,” Trump said.

Earlier, US Central Command Commander General Kenneth McKenzie had said the US special operations command military working dogs are critical members of the US forces. These animals protect US forces, save civilian lives, separate combatants from noncombatants, and immobilize individuals who express hostile intent, he said. These special dogs are very good at scenting humans and going after them when they’re not immediately obvious.