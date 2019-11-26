Pakistan has sovereign right to make any decision: US

Lahore: Pakistan has the right to decide its future concerning the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), says by Paul W. Jones US Ambas­sador in his visit to Lahore.

To the extent Alice Wells’ remark is concerned, Jones said there is a possibility of discussion; as there could be a lot of discussion and discourses on her comments, and Pakistan ought to likewise grasp such sort of perceptions.

“US Assistant Secretary Alice Wells’ comments on CPEC were meant to generate a debate; however, it is Pakistan’s sovereign right to decide its future (in this regard). We do not expect everyone to agree with us or agree with every aspect of her speech,” Jones said.

Talking to reporters after visiting the historic Wazir Khan Masjid to review the ongoing restoration work under the ‘US Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation’, he vowed to feel pleasure after visiting Lahore: his wife Catherine was also with him.

On November 23, an American diplomat, Alice G. Wells who had claimed that the (CPEC) multi-billion dollar project is certain to take a toll on Pakistan’s economy at the time of the repayment of the debt.

After, which Federal ministers along with opposite leader Shahbaz Sharif vowed to the US to refrain itself from such “unauthentic and prejudiced” remarks.

Consequently, Yao Jing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan demonstrated his dismay over American’s comments about CPEC apparently and Pakistan particularly. Meanwhile, Yao Jing had criticized the American think tank’s policies at IMF, which has a long history to restrict the nation to pay its debt at the very unconditional situation.

While Yao Jing said “Chine would never ask Pakistan to the pay the debts when Pakistan itself required it most”