Senate approves duty-free mobile imports under baggage

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Shabbar Zaidi, has stated that the recommendations of free of duty import of mobile phones under the baggage rule would be presented before the federal cabinet.

Chairman FBR, while briefing the Senate Committee of Information Technology and Telecommunications, said that the duty free import under the baggage rule was misused in the past years, thus the government withdrew the free facility. As of now, duty taxes are implemented upon all kinds of mobile phone and tablet imports.

The parliamentary panel, under Rubina Khalid, denied FBR suggestion to withdraw the facility. The panel instead stated, that loopholes in the system and the check and balance required augmentation. Withdrawal of the facility had caused trouble for international passengers, Pakistanis living abroad particularly, which is affecting consumers in a negative way. The Committee’s perspective was that wealthy individuals that can already afford higher prices and taxes are not affected as much as the larger part of the population, who can not afford expensive cellphones with high duty.

FBR has given a briefing on reasons of the exemption of customs duty on smartphones under the personal baggage rules. FBR stated that, data of international passengers arriving from abroad was being stolen and flight data was being used claim exemptions under the mobile import baggage rules. The government has also expressed the desire of uniformity in the application of duty/taxes, which was affected following the high duty on mobile imports therefore, the exemption was withdrawn to avoid this anomaly.