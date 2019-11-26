Pakistani players win hearts with heartwarming gesture to Indian taxi driver

Three Pakistani players Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Yasir Shah won the hearts of Indian and Pakistani cricket fans for their heartwarming gesture to an Indian Taxi driver during their ongoing tour of Australia.

Australian commentator, Alison Mitchell, narrated the entire incident during the commentary of the match. Mitchell’s video of recounting the tale to co-commentator, former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson, and listeners, was posted by Australian Broadcaster Corporation on its Twitter account.

🚕🏏️🚖 The heartwearming story of the Indian taxi driver and five @TheRealPCB players.❤️ 🎥📺@AlisonMitchell tells Mitchell Johnson about it on Commentator Cam. 🔊🎙️ #AUSvPAK Listen live 📻📱 ABC Radio / Grandstand digital / ABC Listen app — https://t.co/dhH8gmo5FZ pic.twitter.com/qdwsK83F7X — ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) November 24, 2019

Alison said that a taxi driver, who picked her to drop her at Gabba last week, said that he drove five Pakistani players from the hotel to an Indian restaurant for a meal. The taxi driver said Alison that he refused to take the taxi fare from the players out of respect and love.

Pakistani players reciprocated the gesture with an offer of a meal. Alison said taxi driver shared a meal with them, clicked selfies with the players and enjoyed time with them.