E-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares jump 7% in Hong Kong debut

Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba saw a strong debut in Hong Kong on Tuesday morning, after pricing its shares at 176 Hong Kong dollars (approx. $22.5) apiece, becoming the world’s largest listing so far.

By midday on Tuesday, Alibaba was trading at 188.10 Hong Kong dollars ($24.03) per share. Its listing price was 176 Hong Kong dollars.

The company’s shares already are listed in New York, where its 2014 IPO set a record at $25 billion.

This offering of 500 million new shares raised more than $11 billion in Hong Kong’s biggest listing since 2010 — a rare boost for the city after months of political unrest.

Alibaba’s 55-year-old founder, Jack Ma, is China’s richest entrepreneur with a net worth of $39 billion, according to the Hurun Report, which tracks the country’s wealthy.

The company’s share code, 9988, is a homonym in Chinese for “eternal prosperity.”