PTI govt. releases funds for Karachi’s development

On Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led the federal government has released funds of Rs8 billion for the completion of ongoing development projects in Karachi.

The funds released for Karachi will be spent through the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company. The grant from the federal government will be used for the reconstruction of Nishtar Road, Manghopir Road and the Signal free corridor connecting the Matric Board office to Sakhi Hassan.

Rs. 2 billion will be spent to make the Green Line project functional till Numaish Chowrangi, while Rs 500 mn will be earmarked for the construction of the Institute of Technical and Management Sciences in Hyderabad.

This year in March PTI government had announced a special package of 162 billion rupees for Karachi. In announcing the package, the Prime Minister said it included ten projects related to public transport and seven others to the sewage system.