Romanian singer Adrian Sina, who is also a member of the popular pop act Akcent, on Monday (Nov 25) found Pakistani tea Fantastic in a meeting with Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) major General Asif Ghafoor.

On his official Twitter account Akcent thanked DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor for his hospitality and also wrote Pakistani tea is fantastic. In a video, Sina said “Hello, I am Adrian Sina from Akcent. I am so happy that I have had the chance to travel a long way, from Bucharest, where I live, to Pakistan, to meet the general”.

“I have discovered, once again, that Pakistani tea is fantastic,” Sina says, taking a thinly veiled jibe at India. The ‘tea is fantastic’ phrase is related to the capture of an Indian pilot by Pakistan Air Force back in February.

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan in February after his warplane was shot down in Pakistani territory. In the video made after his capture, Abhinandan appreciated the tea given to him by Pakistani officials. This is not the first time a celebrity has trolled India after Pulwama. The phrase ‘Fantastic Tea’ is among the top trends of 2019 since February.