Two major generals promoted as army reshuffles top brass

Pakistan Army on Monday promoted two major generals to the rank of lieutenant general besides announcing high-level appointments and postings.

Major General Ali Amir Awan and Major General Muhammad Saeed were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general and were posted as inspector general of communications and information technology and president of National Defence University respectively, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Monday.

The ISPR press release also announced a few other new postings, including: Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chief of general staff (CGS); Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj as director general of Strategic Plans Division (SPD); Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood the commander of Peshawar Corps and Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood as the commander of Mangla Corps.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Zubair Hayat – who is set to retire on November 27 – paid a farewell visit to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office said. The prime minister lauded his meritorious services, the statement said.

Gen Hayat will be replaced by Lt Gen Nadeem Raza, who has been serving as the CGS – the post which will now be occupied by Lt Gen Mirza.

Besides Lt Gen Raza, the other top contenders for the office of CJCSC were SPD Director General Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar and Commander V Corps Lt Gen Humayun Aziz.