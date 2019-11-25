Nawaz undergoes heart check-up at London hospital

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be admitted to the hospital on the advice of a leading interventional cardiology professor, a private TV channel reported on Monday.

Sharif’s physician Dr Adnan Khan told media outside the London Bridge Hospital that Professor Simon Redwood has recommended hospital admission for the former prime minister to undergo angiogram, followed by further intervention.

On Monday afternoon, Nawaz Sharif visited the hospital with his brother Shehbaz Sharif and son Hussain Nawaz.

Dr Adnan said that Nawaz Sharif was attending the hospital on appointment. He had attended the nearby Guy’s hospital last week for blood tests.

Dr Khan said that Professor Simon Redwood is considered a world authority on cardiac intervention and his recommendations are based on the medical record of Nawaz Sharif. “He went through the whole medical history of Nawaz Sharif and has recommended that the former prime minister requires cardiac intervention. The doctor has gone through all details of recent critical medical issues faced by Sharif. Professor Redwood believes that Sharif should be admitted to the hospital for procedure,” he said.

Dr Adnan Khan said that all issues related to Nawaz Sharif’s health need to be addressed. He said Nawaz Sharif will go for PET scan on Thursday. “Once he has gone through all haematological investigations, we will then have a clear picture of what is required next and what the exact treatment should be,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif, speaking to media, said that Nawaz Sharif’s treatment will start once the doctors establish the real cause of his illness. The former chief minister said he will not respond to comments made by Sheikh Rasheed about the health of former prime minister. “I can only pray for the mental wellbeing of Sheikh Rasheed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Monday reiterated her statements over the former prime minister’s health reports. Dr Yasmeen Rashid in an interview with a British newspaper said the Sharif’s medical board had said that Nawaz Sharif cannot walk even due to severity of his health issues. She said the best facilities were provided to the PML-N supremo in the light of reports prepared by Sharif’s medical board. She said doctors had said in their recommendations that some of the Sharif’s tests can only be done abroad.