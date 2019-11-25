Bilawal accept Fazl’s invitation to attend APC

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Monday accepted an invitation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman for attending the opposition’s all-parties conference (APC) scheduled to be held on Tuesday (today).

PPP spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said Bilawal will attend the opposition parties’ moot along with other senior politicians. He said the PPP chief will present his party’s stance on the opposition’s campaign against the incumbent government.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called the new APC to chalk out a course of action against the incumbent government.

It is worth mentioning here that Fazl had telephoned Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal to discuss political situation in the country, especially after the Azadi March and the departure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to London. The two leaders had agreed to establish contacts with the opposition parties to strengthen the anti-government Rahbar Committee and chalk out ‘Plan C’ against the PTI government.

Meanwhile, talking to a private television channel, Fazl claimed that he has been assured that the political scenario will change drastically within the next three months. He said people in the power corridors have assured him that the current government won’t be able to continue much longer. Fazl said the opposition’s Rahbar Committee had made a straightforward demand that they wanted the prime minister’s resignation or something at par with the resignation.