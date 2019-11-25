PM asks nation to join hands in making Pakistan ‘clean, green’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the nation to join hands in making Pakistan clean and green, turning it into an environment friendly place for present and coming generations.

“We have to make a decision today what kind of Pakistan we want – either clean or polluted,” the prime minister said in his address at the launch of Clean Green Pakistan Index Cities Ranking here at the Convention Centre.

The event marked oath-taking of the office-bearers of CGPI Implementation Committees from 19 cities across the country, witnessed by the prime minister and a jam-packed hall of youth as Green Champions.

The prime minister said Allah Almighty had blessed Pakistan with a land of unmatched 12 climatic zones, fertile lands producing variety of fruits, reserves of gold, copper and gas and unexplored treasure of rare earth minerals. “We need to realise the worth of this land, make united efforts to preserve its natural environment and turn it into a hub of tourism,” he said.

The prime minister regretted that ruthless tree-cutting in Lahore during last decade in the name of development played havoc with the great city, which was now engulfed by life-threatening smog. “The concrete jungle in Lahore has replaced 70 per cent tree cover and the result is obvious in shape of silent-killer pollution,” he said, adding that the reason is that nobody thought about the environmental impact while carrying out developmental projects. He recalled that Lahore, which 30 years ago boasted fresh air and clean drinking tap water, had now become life-threatening for children and elderly due to alarming rise in lung diseases due to unhealthy environment.

Imran Khan stressed that cleanliness is an important aspect in the Islamic teachings and said, “We need to live our lives keeping in mind consequences of our steps for this world.” He said disposal of solid waste and industrial garbage into rivers and streams has contaminated the water flow which even seeps into the underground water reservoirs. He said the government cannot overcome the environmental challenge alone and needs collective efforts of elected representatives and general public.

Terming youth and students future of the country, he asked them to come forward and make Pakistan clean and green. The prime minister said the government is about to launch the country’s best-ever local government system to genuinely ensure empowerment of people at the grassroots level. “We have to understand the concept of Naya Pakistan, which means the change of mind first in right direction,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which will not only help reinforce economic development of Pakistan but also contribute to regional prosperity. Its second phase will focus on industrialization, agriculture and socioeconomic development, he said while talking to Ambassador Sha Zukang, former Under Secretary General of the United Nations and current President of China-Pakistan Friendship Association. Ambassador Sha is leading a delegation of major Chinese companies visiting Pakistan to explore business potential and investment opportunities.

The prime minister underscored the closeness and depth of Pak-China ties. Underlining that CPEC was a transformational project, he invited the Chinese companies and businessmen to invest in diverse sectors in Pakistan.