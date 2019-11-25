PTI’s conscience clean in foreign funding case: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the conscience of his party, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was clean, and added that the opposition was misleading the people in the foreign funding case. Speaking to his party’s spokespeople, he said the PTI submitted all relevant details to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and noted that the leaders of two of the country’s biggest political parties made money through money-laundering.

The PM also reacted to the opposition’s move to call an all parties’ conference (APC), saying they were doing so and protesting to mask their embarrassment. However, the people have rejected their protest, he added. “The opposition has lost the public support,” Imran said, adding that they should now wait for four years. Separately, addressing a news conference on Monday, PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that his party had provided data of 40,000 donators to the Election Commission of Pakistan in the foreign funding case.

He clarified that all the party’s accounts were declared and each of its transactions had been made through the banking channel. He said the PTI had laid the foundation of transparency and Imran Khan presented all details of his assets before the apex court in Hanif Abbasi’s case. The PTI leader prayed the Election Commission of Pakistan to hear the foreign funding case of the PML-N and the PPP on a daily basis. Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had called an APC in Islamabad for today (Tuesday) to deliberate on the next course of action for the anti-government campaign by the opposition. The conference would be hosted by the JUI-F leader and, as per the sources, notices had been issued to nine parties so far in order to decide a strategy against the PTI.