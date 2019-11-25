Ramiz Raja offers Koala-esque inspiration to Pakistan openers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja, in a Youtube video on Monday conveyed a very special message in which he offered Koala-esque inspiration to the struggling Pakistan openers for their next encounter against Australia. Raja emphasised that a Koala always keeps safety and security in mind while moving forward. “A Koala is a beautiful animal. Looking at them I want to convey a message to the Pakistan openers. The Koala puts a lot of thought in each step. They spend life on the basis of safety and security,” said Raja. The 57-year-old asked the opening batsmen to follow in the footsteps of the Koala and follow a safe and secure method of occupying the crease till lunch. “My message for the openers is to be like a Koala in the first session of the innings. Be safe and secure on the pitch, go to sleep and don’t worry about anything else. The Koala wakes up at lunch time and our openers should follow suit,” he said. The Men in Green lost the first match against the Aussies by an innings and five runs at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday and now trail in the two-match series one-nil. Pakistan will now face Australia in the second and last match of the series at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 29.