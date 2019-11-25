Prime Minister Imran weighs in on Babar’s ideal Test batting position

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has weighed in on the ideal batting position for middle-order batsman Babar Azam in Test cricket. According to details, the premier heaped praise on Babar and believes that he should be batting at number four position in the longest format of the game. “PM Imran Khan messaged me to wish all the best to Babar Azam for the way he batted. He also mentioned that in his cricketing opinion Babar is such a good batsman, with great technique that he should bat at number four eventually,” Imran was quoted as saying by legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram. The prolific Pakistan batsman batted at number five position in both innings of the recently concluded first Test against Australia in Brisbane, which the visitors lost by an innings and five runs. Earlier, former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell had slammed the Pakistan team management for playing their premier batsman, Babar, at number five in the batting order.

Azam led the Pakistan fightback on the fourth day of the Test as he scored a magnificent century against the hosts. The elegant right-hander had been in excellent form in the lead-up games, but was out to a disappointing shot in the first innings for just one. “I think he’s a very good player. But Pakistan have got to make much better use of him by getting him further up the order,” said Chappell. “Four is the minimum. He should have batted at four in the match and I’d like to see him put in at three, but certainly no lower than four.” When Babar was questioned about the same issue, at a press conference after the end of the first Test, he did not seem too bothered about his batting position. “When I started playing Test cricket, I didn’t have a set number, I was up and down the order because Younis bhai and Misbah bhai were there, sometimes I was at 5 or 6 then when we came to Australia, I was at 3, then later I went to 4,” said Azam. “It’s not that I wasn’t given a specific number, it’s that I always go according to the team requirement and the team plan. I don’t say put me at this number or that number. I’ll do whatever is best for the team. I will play at any position where the team requires me to, my job is to perform,” he added.