‘Frozen II’ — Disney sequel is a frosty, fun follow-up

When the animated musical “Frozen” skated into the multiplex in 2013, it grossed a record-breaking $27 billion in cold cash. Let it go? Hell, no! Six years later, Disney delivers an uneven but sensationally entertaining sequel to the Oscar winner that pulls out all the stops. The songs, again by the award-winning couple of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, are tantalizing earworms. The animation bursts with wonders – wait till you see what the CGI wizards do with water, the toughest element to animate. And it’s pleasure to re-connect with everyone’s favourite sister princesses: Elsa and Anna, along with sassy snowman Olaf, lovesick Kristoff and Sven the mostly silent reindeer as they set off on a new adventure that might get them all killed. Last time, Elsa ran off to a winter fortress because her uncontrollable fingertips could fast freeze anything they touched, including Anna, who coaxed Elsa back without leaning on any dude.