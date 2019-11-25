Salim Raza of ‘Shah-e-Madina’ fame remembered on 36th death anniversary

Playback singer Salim Raza was remembered on his 36th death anniversary on Monday. Salim Raza was born on March 4, 1932 in East Punjab. After partition, he was shifted to Lahore from where he started singing through the platform of Radio Pakistan. According to a private news channel, his career started from song in film Naukar. Salim Raza’s famous songs are “Yaro, Mujhe Maaf Rakho”, “Zindagi May Ek Pal Bhi Chain Aye Na”, “Jahan Bharay Rashk-e-Chaman”, “Kahin Do Dil Jo Mil Jatay”, “Husan ko Chand Jawani”, “Ye Naaz Ye Andaaz Ye Jadu Ye Nighain,” “Mere Dil Ki Anjuman May” and the most popular naat “Shah-e-Madina”.