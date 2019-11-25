Shoukat Ali urges govt to provide financial aid, not flowers

Folk singer Shoukat Ali was hospitalised at Services Hospital Lahore due to a severe liver infection and has been in a critical condition as per his recent medical reports. MS Services Hospital Dr. Shahzad Cheema has been overseeing the treatment of Shoukat Ali. He is doing better than the state he was brought in but the danger still persists, while the hospital administration is trying their best to ensure a speedy recovery.

While talking to a private news agency after Punjab Minister of Information & Culture Mian Muhammad Aslam and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sought his well-being, he expressed that both of them brought flowers for him and asked about his health.

“I do not need that, I need financial help,” he expressed.

“It is disgraceful and petty of the government to sideline an artist after he has passed his prime. I don’t have enough savings to support such a prolonged treatment and all the government officials are doing is pay me customary visits. I think my services to the country merit a little more than that,” said folk singer.

His son, Imran Shoukat Ali, asserted that there has been no source of funding for his father’s treatment and their entire family is depending on the government aid.

“My father dedicated his whole life to the country and this is what he gets in return,” said Imran told. “How can you even ignore the inspiring role his songs played during the 1965 and 1971 war? The message from the government is clear; you only matter to them when you are relevant.”

Shoukat is one of the biggest stars to come out of the Pakistani music industry, with about five decades of singing and a Pride of Performance award under his belt. He is perhaps most renowned for the national songs he rendered during the 1965 and 1971 wars with India, such as Saathion Mujahidon Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan, Mera Puttar Pakistan Da and Apna Quaid Aik Hai amongst many others.

Besides this, Shoukat Ali released many albums and lent his voice to many film songs, as well as performing at the Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982. He has not been in good health for the last few years but still performs at various musical programmes occasionally, while his sons Imran and Mohsin try to follow in his footsteps as well.