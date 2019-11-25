Pakistan elected to preside over 11th session of UN Commission on Trade and Development

ISLAMABAD: Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi has been elected as President of the 11th session of the Commission on Trade and Development.

The Commission is one of the key constituents of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) based in Geneva, a message received here from the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, France on Monday said.

The Commission is an important UN platform to discuss key trade and development issues.

Pakistan’s presidency provides an opportunity to share its experiences as well as to benefit from best practices that advance the trade and development goals of the country.

The Commission will consider reports on legal and policy aspects of the trade, services, commodities, consumer protection and competition within the overall context of sustainable development.

It will also consider progress in research and analysis, consensus building, technical cooperation and discuss ways to strengthen multilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and development.

Pakistan’s election to lead the UN Commission on Trade and Development signifies the country’s recognition of its active engagement as an important player in the multilateral fora.