US to increase educational opportunities and academic exchanges for Pakistani students

The United States wants more students from Pakistan to study in universities across America, according to a statement made by US Embassy Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Lisa Heller last week.

A 5 percent increase has been recorded in Pakistani students’ enrollments this year compared to last year, Heller said at a ceremony, adding that Pakistan is among the fastest emerging market places of origin for international students in America.

According to an official statement made by the embassy, the US government is committed to supporting educational opportunities and academic exchanges for Pakistani students from all backgrounds.

The US Embassy, Education USA and the US Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) last week celebrated International Education Week (IEW). During the week they encouraged potential Pakistani leaders to study in the United States.

“Over 7,900 Pakistanis are currently studying at universities across the US, and the US government will like to increase that number,” said US Embassy Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Lisa Heller during the annual High Achievers’ and Counselors’ Recognition Ceremony in Islamabad.

“IEW activities are planned and organised by Education USA advisers who have firsthand experience studying in the US and are well-positioned to guide students through their applications,” said USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar, speaking during the ceremony.