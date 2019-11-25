Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza promoted to the rank of Chief of General Staff: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced major appointments and postings on Monday, according to which Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been appointed Chief of General Staff.

According to the ISPR, two major generals who were promoted to the rank of lieutenant generals included Major General Ali Amir Awan and Major General Muhammad Saeed. Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir was appointed to the post of ad-joint general. Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was appointed as Chief of General Staff.

Those promoted are Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Maj Gen Nauman Mahmood, Maj Gen Azhar Abbas and Maj Gen Faiz Hameed.