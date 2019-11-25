Elite force personnel killed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A constable of the elite force was killed and four other personnel were injured after a truck rammed into their van from behind in the limits of Rawat police on Sunday.

Police officials told that a team of the elite force, headed by ASI Babar Shehzad and comprising Head Constable Fareed Ahmed and constables Naeem Ahmed, Mohammad Khurram, Ahmed Nawaz, Rashid, and Adnan were returning to the Mandra police station in their mobile van after a successful operation when a speeding truck struck rammed them from behind.

The police have arrested the truck driver and impounded his vehicle.