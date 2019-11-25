Fazl calls all parties conference against PTI

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called an all parties conference (APC) on Tuesday to mull anti-government campaign by the opposition.

The conference will be hosted by the JUI-F leader and, according to sources, notices have been issued to nine parties so far in order to decide a strategy against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The JUI-F chief telephoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal to discuss the political situation in the country, especially after the Azadi March.

Fazl convened the APC after consultation with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, sources said. Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will represent the PML-N and PPP, respectively.

The opposition parties will consult on the change of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, preventing the budget from getting passed from both houses, anti-government movement and a possible lockdown of the capital city in the APC.

Later, road blockades and sit-ins in various parts of the country were called off, saying the blockades were causing “inconvenience to the public”.

Among the other parties invited are Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), Awami National Party (ANP), Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) and Jamiat Ahle Hadith.