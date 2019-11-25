US hopes to woo more Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD: The US is hoping to attract more students from the country and for this purpose, it organised a ceremony to recognize high-achieving local students.

The US Embassy, Education USA and the US Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) celebrated International Education Week (IEW) from November 18 to 22. During the week they encouraged potential Pakistani leaders to study in the United States.

“Over 7,900 Pakistanis are currently studying at universities across the US, and the US government will like to increase that number,” said US Embassy Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Lisa Heller during the annual High Achievers’ and Counselors’ Recognition Ceremony in Islamabad.

“A five per cent increase has already been recorded in Pakistani student enrollments this year as compared to last year,” Heller said, adding that Pakistan is amongst the fastest growing pool for international students in the US and its government is committed to supporting educational opportunities and academic exchanges for Pakistani students from all backgrounds.

“IEW activities are planned and organised by Education USA advisers who have firsthand experience studying in the US and are well-positioned to guide students through their applications,” said USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar.