Shehbaz Sharif rejects US criticism on CPEC

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif criticized US envoy Alice Wells’ statement from the previous day, stating that her statement about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) showed her ignorance of the project.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz said “Amb. Alice Wells’ statement on CPEC reflects her ignorance of the design of the project. PMLN categorically rejects her criticism & dubs it ill-founded. As someone who was closely associated with negotiation process, I must say that CPEC envisions a community of shared interests”.

“There were 4 components of CPEC during 1st phase: energy projects, infrastructure dev, industrial zones & Gwadar port. Money poured into building power projects was mostly investment & grants. There is a minuscule share of loans & that too at the lowest possible interest rates”, he added.

“At a time when Pakistan was enveloped by darkness owing to the worst energy crisis, China came forward with generous assistance program, the largest in Pakistan’s history. Elimination of energy crisis alone, thanks to Chinese help, has benefited Pakistan’s economy tremendously”.

“I believe President Xi’s Belt & Road Initiative, based on the idea of win-win partnerships, shows the way forward & is an incredible model of interstate relations. Pakistanis will remain grateful to their Iron Brother for not only CPEC but also being an ally & all-weather friend”, he maintained.