The advisor to the Prime Minister of Commerce and Textiles, Abdul Razak Dawood, said on Sunday that the government was formulating a policy to increase exports and decrease imports for the country’s economic stability by offering lucrative incentives to industrialists and businessmen.

While speaking at a prize distribution ceremony at the concluding day of three-day 11th “Interiors Pakistan” international exhibition at the Expo Center organized by Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), he thanked the Council for a successful exhibition and said with development of furniture industry, it would be easy to meet local and international needs. The furniture industry in the country was moving forward in a positive direction and the efforts were being made to improve the duty structure for the furniture industry.

Dawood said that inflation is a very big issue and the government is trying to control it. prices of food items will soon be controlled. Also, he said, “The price of the dollar has stabilized, fluctuation has been brought under control.”

Razak Dawood said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is heading in the right direction, Chinese projects were being successfully completed.

Dawood said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking effective measures to increase exports for the economic stability of the country. He said the exchange rate was normal and stable now while the exporters should focus on increasing their exports.

The government was working on short and long term policies simultaneously to boost the economy of the country. The government provided incentives to the textile sector after which the textile exports have been enhanced. The Advisor said that reforms were being introduced in various sectors to put the country on way to progress.

Later, he also visited various stalls of the exhibition.