Apology Accepted: IHC withdraws contempt notices against Sarwar, Firdous

The Islamabad High Court on Monday (Nov 25) accepted the unconditional apology of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, and withdrew the contempt of court notices against them.

The court reserved verdict on contempt of court case on November 14 after unconditionally apologizing for their remarks. During the previous hearing, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan submitted their unconditional apologies in the court.

Aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar said that he cannot think of insulting the judicial authorities. Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah remarked that statement of cabinet members on under-hearing cases comes under contempt of court.

Subsequently, the court served show-cause notices to the special assistant and the federal minister and adjourned the hearing till November 25 (today).