Pakistan foils Indian agencies cyber terrorism attempt

Government of Pakistan has issued an advisory to remain alert as India is trying to get secret information through cyber terrorism.

As per details, Indian cyber group ‘APD group from India’ is trying to get access to Defence officials through E mails. The group asks officials to download data through E meil and then hacks data in background folder.

The advisory issued by the government directs institutions to make software restriction policy and to re-check Emails and social media accounts.

The advisory also asked to make internet banking foolproof for the purpose of security.