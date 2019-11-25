PCB Board of Governors makes important decisions over Pakistan Cricket

The Board of Governors of Pakistan Cricket has approved the Model Constitution for Cricket Associations which have replaced the erstwhile regional cricket associations as per the new PCB Constitution 2019.

The decision was taken in 56th meeting of Board of Governors were held in Lahore.

The BoG approved the creation and demarcation of the First City Cricket Associations. This was necessitated following the enforcement of the PCB Constitution 2019 in which six Cricket Associations have replaced the 16 Regions.

The BoG also briefly discussed recent performances of the Pakistan men’s national team and reiterated their support for head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.