ECP should investigate funding of all political parties: Firdous

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders expressed reservations over the Punjab government’s administrative matters on Sunday in a meeting of the party’s core committee, which was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday urged Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to investigate the funding of all the political parties instead of singling out one party.

Speaking at a press conference to share details of the meeting of core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), she said the opposition was occupying television screens to propagate a baseless and false propaganda, exaggeration and conjecture about the case of funding of PTI before the Election Commission.

She told that the core committee had expressed its apprehensions and decided to bring facts before masses through the media as opposition was trying to mislead the people.

She said the PTI was the pioneer in generating funds from public and it spearheaded the electoral and political reforms in the political system.

She said the Pakistani diaspora believed in the credibility of PTI and considered it saviour of Pakistan and supported it while observing laws related to funding. “If Pakistani companies and diaspora support the party it cannot be called foreign funding,” she added.

Following the meeting, the prime minister held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. A private news channel reported that changes in the Punjab government were likely to take place. Firdous said PTI had no objection to go through the legal process of the ECP, which would no doubt ensure its credibility, dignity and rule of law and justice. She stressed that there were serious allegations against other parties and the ECP should hold hearings. The commission should carry out audit of the political parties, she added.

The opposition was wailing that last election was rigged and the Election Commission did not hold the polls in a free and fair manner but at the same time it went to the commission asking for daily hearing of the PTI funding case, she noted. She said accountability of all should be held and the ECP would certainly act according to law and constitution.

PM Imran expressed sorrow over the desecration of the Holy Quran that took place in Norway. He directed the Foreign Ministry to write a letter to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to call an emergency session of the global body to discuss the incident.

According to sources, the prime minister and other members of the party were briefed on the foreign funding case. Prime Minister Imran handed over an important task related to the foreign funding case to Babar Awan. The former law minister will hold an important press conference today (Monday).

The prime minister and members of the PTI’s core committee exchanged views on the political and economic situation prevalent in the country. The core committee will focus on how to implement the party’s manifesto and discuss ideas to make the government’s narrative effective.

Sources said that important decisions are expected to be taken in the PTI’s core committee meeting.

The meeting takes place after political tensions in the country rose this week following former prime minister Nawaz Sharif getting permission by the federal government – on orders from the Lahore High Court (LHC) – to leave the country without any conditions imposed.

The LHC, however, made the Sharif brothers sign undertakings declaring that Nawaz will return to the country once he recovers.

A couple of days ago, Prime Minister Imran had lashed out at the PML-N chief and wondered how he had recovered as soon as he saw the air ambulance, which was supposed to fly him abroad.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said the PTI government was introducing a local government system, which would ensure continuous provision of funds to villages. In his remarks on the social media on Sunday, he said Pakistan has been put on the right path and now dollars were pouring in for the first time. The prime minister said Pakistan Clean and Green Index was being launched to make every city of the country green and clean. He said that according to the facilities, the ranking of 19 cities was being arranged. He said that for the first time in four years the current account deficit has become surplus.

Separately, Imran Khan constituted a 13-member Steering Committee for Kamyab Jawan Programme being run under the Prime Minister’s Youth Affairs initiatives. The prime minister will chair the committee as its head.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and federal ministers from education, economic affairs and IT Board are part of the committee.

Advisers on finance and commerce as well as federal minister for planning have also been nominated as committee members. The committee will present suggestions of new government projects to Prime Minister regarding youth. The committee has been delegated authority of strategy planning and programme monitoring. It will assist projects starting under Kamyab Jawan Programme. The State bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have been entrusted with the task of devising a feasible strategy to launch “Kamyab Jawan Youth Card.” The card will be aimed at ensuring financial inclusion and economic empowerment of youth in the country.