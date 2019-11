Former Iowa governor says Biden has ‘heart of a president’

In endorsing Democrat Joe Biden for president on Saturday, former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack said, above all, the former vice president´s personal losses give him “the capacity to comfort” and “the need to heal” a divided nation. Vilsack, who served eight years in the Obama administration with Biden as secretary of agriculture, said during a morning rally in Des Moines that Biden could step into the office with an immediate command of domestic and global issues at a time when events demand “you can´t be a rookie in this business. You´ve got to be a pro.” More fundamentally, the death of Biden´s first wife and infant daughter in a car accident in 1972 and his son Beau´s death from cancer in 2015 have given Biden a deep sense of suffering important to understanding the day-to-day struggles, and personal pain, of many Americans. He is “a man with empathy, and a man who has the heart of a president,” said Vilsack, who noted Biden´s outreach after Vilsack´s six-year old granddaughter died in 2017 from complications of influenza. The endorsement comes as Biden has slipped from being the early favorite in Iowa last spring to trailing newcomers, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Biden is embarking on an eight-day bus tour next week, in hopes of sparking momentum with fewer than two months until the caucuses.