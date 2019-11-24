Foreign firms’ interest in trader fairs sign of economic turnaround: Soomro

somrooFederal Minister for Privatisation, Muhammad Mian Soomro on Sunday said that participation and interest shown by a large number of foreign companies in various trade exhibitions in Pakistan to enter in joint venture with the local traders is a clear manifestation of economic turnaround.

He said this while commenting on successful holding of the 2nd International Consumer Products Fair Expo 2019, at the Expo Centre Karachi.

The Federal Privatisation Minister congratulated Vice President of Ecommerce Gateway Uzair Nizam on phone for successfully holding the International Consumer Products Fair Expo-2019.

Uzair Nizam told the Federal Privatization Minister that around 30 companies have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) of around $ 100 million.

Muhammadmian Soomro referred that many foreign delegates have also participated in 3-day 11th Interiors Pakistan Expo 2019 which was organized in this November at Expo Centre Lahore.

He said that foreign delegates and foreign companies are actively participating in trade exhibitions in two mega cities in Pakistan, it reflects the World has started realizing Pakistan is a good place to invest for making profit.

The trade exhibitions and other such events strongly portray the soft and positive image of the Pakistan to the Globe, the Federal Minister said.

Meanwhile, Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi, Totok Prianamto also visited the 2nd International Consumer Products Fair Expo 2019, at the Expo Centre Karachi on third day of the event.

He went round to different stalls and took keen interests in the latest consumers’ goods displayed by the foreign and local companies in the consumer expo.

Talking to media, he said that the Consumer Products Fair is a great exhibition and more companies from Indonesia will be interested to join such events and enter joint ventures with local companies in Pakistan.

The three-day event was held from November 22 to 24, incorporated the sectors of fashion jewelry, beauty & fitness, shoes & bags, household, toys & baby products, food, stationery & education, office supplies & furniture.

As many as 550 local and foreign exhibitionists of 18 countries include Pakistan, China, Korea, Bangladesh, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, Indonesia, United States, Thailand, Germany, France, Dubai, Afghanistan, Japan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, and Burma have displayed their brands and services .

The event was attended by more than 65,000 visitors and large number of foreign delegates while all the major players displayed and marketed their products and services in the mega event.