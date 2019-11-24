Steps being taken to boost exports: Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Textile Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday said that the government is making a policy to increase exports and decrease imports for the economic stability of the country through offering lucrative incentives to industrialists and businessmen.

He was speaking at prize distribution ceremony at the concluding day of three-day 11th mega “Interiors Pakistan” international exhibition at Expo Centre organised by Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC).

The adviser to PM also appreciated PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq for holding successful exhibition and said PFC deserved appreciation for promoting the culture of local brands to strengthen the national economy.

He said the government is working on short and long term policies simultaneously to boost economy of the country.

Abdul Razak Dawood was of the opinion that due to business friendly policies of the government, Pakistan has climbed 28 points on the World Bank’s ease of doing business index that has given an encouraging signal to the investors from abroad. He said Japan, Vietnam and South Korea as well as the other Pacific and South East Asian markets would also be connected as the government would negotiate with these countries for promotion of trade.

He said that workers of this industry have great skills and potential and if used properly, Pakistan could become the best exporter of furniture. He said that with development of furniture industry, it would be easy to meet local and international needs.

Dawood said that the government could not give a timeframe about when inflation will be controlled, and added that inflation was a very big issue and the government was trying to control it. He said that prices of food items will soon be controlled.

“The price of dollar has stabilised, fluctuation has been brought under control,” he said.

Dawood said regarding CPEC that many matters pertaining to the corridor were headed in the right direction.

“CPEC’s pace and direction are headed in the right way. The United States has its own interests,” he said.

On Friday, Chinese Ambassador to China Yao Jing rejected US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Alice Wells’ recent statement regarding CPEC saying that Beijing will never force Islamabad to make timely payments of its debt, unlike the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “If Pakistan is in need, China would never ask it to repay its loans in time,” said Jing.

The adviser to PM also visited various stalls of the exhibition. He praised the workmanship, quality and design of the various items on display.

On this occasion, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressed his gratitude for visiting exhibition as chief guest at the concluding ceremony. He also assured the advisor that the business community of the country would provide its full support to the government towards implementing its reform agenda and overcoming the current economic challenges.

He said that PFC is playing its due role efficiently for promoting of furniture brands not only inside the country but also abroad by displaying world class innovative designs suit to aesthetic sense of buyers. He said Pakistan has good potential to enhance furniture exports to USA and Europe by developing good brands and business community should focus on branding of products to promote business activities and improve exports.

Abdul Razak Dawood presented certificates of participation to the stall holders while PFC Chief Mian Kashif presented the Adviser with a shield.